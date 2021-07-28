Smith grills representatives of Coca-Cola, major U.S. corporations over China olympics

Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) continued his efforts to hold the communist Chinese regime accountable on Tuesday, working to get major American corporations on record concerning whether the 2022 Winter Olympics should be moved from Beijing in light of the ongoing genocide unfolding in the country.

“Knowing what we know now about the Beijing ‘Genocide Olympics,’ should the Games be moved to another country and city?” Smith, the ranking Republican member of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), posed to representatives sent by companies sponsoring the Chinese games including Visa, Coca-Cola, Intel, Airbnb and Procter & Gamble.

Coca-Cola’s representative Paul Lalli encapsulated the participating companies’ reaction.

“We don’t have a position on if [the Games are] going to be moved or delayed. We will follow these athletes wherever they compete,” Lalli told Smith.

“Unfortunately, for many American corporations, it is business as usual when it comes to China,” said Smith after failing to get a satisfactory results. “However, in China, we not only see genocide and concentration camps directed against Uyghurs and Kazaks in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in particular, but also the ongoing eradication of the culture of Tibet, the harvesting of organs of Falun Gong practitioners, the destruction of Christian churches, and the dismantling of freedom in Hong Kong.”

