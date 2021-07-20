ELEC announces hosts for the Ciattarelli vs. Murphy debates

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) announced the hosts for three upcoming gubernatorial debates on Tuesday afternoon.

One clash between Governor Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli will air on ABC’s regional affiliates and Univision; the co-sponsors are NJ.com (barf) and the Rutgers Eagleton Institute.

A second between the top of the ballot candidates – co-sponsored by Rowan University and NY Public Radio – will air on WNYC.

A third – for the lieutenant governor candidates – will be hosted by The New Jersey Globe, News 12 New Jersey, Rider’s Rebovich Institute and Project Ready.

