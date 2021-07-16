Citing dropping demand, Morris County shutters his COVID-19 vaccine center

The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center is closed for business. So is the Morris County COVID-19 Testing facility at the County College of Morris. The reason, according to county officials, is a serious drop in demand for their services.

“Our job here was to put ourselves out of business as soon as possible,” said Scott DiGiralomo, the Morris County’s Department of Law and Public Safety director

The center administered its last vaccine dose a little after Noon on Friday.

The Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center reported giving 340,000 shots over the past several months; the CCM testing center administer over 20,000 tests since December 2020.

“I don’t think we really knew what we were getting into when we moved into an empty department store and took it and transformed it into what I would say was the best vaccination site in the state of New Jersey,” said Commissioner Douglas Cabana. “Our people were living there six months, spending their holidays there. Just the stories I’ve heard about our folks stepping up to the plate. People would fall out to say what a wonderful experience they had there, as compared to other vaccination. They did a great job there. It’s a shame, in a way, that it’s going to close.”

