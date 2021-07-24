N.J. Assembly Education Committee chair wants to reinstate school mask mandate

Assembly Education Committee Chairwoman Pam Lampitt (D-6) is jumping the shark and calling for universal masking in New Jersey public schools this fall.

“The most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that masks should be worn indoors in schools by all individuals over the age of two who are not fully vaccinated,” said Lampitt in a Friday statement. “The American Academy of Pediatrics has gone one step further in recommending that all staff and students over the age of two wear masks, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. In light of these recommendations, New Jersey schools should, at the very least, consider implementing a mask mandate for all unvaccinated individuals in our school buildings.

–

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise among unvaccinated residents, requiring masks in schools would be the most prudent way to protect our children and educators during the upcoming school year,” added Lampitt. “If there is no meaningful decrease in infections over the next few weeks, New Jersey must be prepared to reinstate masking requirements in our schools.”

There’s an anti-mask lawsuit pending in federal court at the moment, though Governor Murphy has punted (as of now) and is letting each school district make their own individual decisions.

–