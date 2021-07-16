Democrat politicians blast Ciattarelli for “politicizing” an event they also attended and campaigned at

Politics can be silly, stupid, and more times than not mind-numbingly hypocritical, Save Jerseyans.

Just look at the reaction of New Jersey’s ruling class of politicians to the situation in Cuba.

–

This week, the Democrat establishment denounced GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli for ‘politicizing’ the issue. Ciattarelli’s apparent transgression was attending a pro-Cuban protester event in North Bergen on Tuesday along with other+ Republican leaders:

–

According to the Democrats (led by Bob Menendez) who signed onto the “joint statement,” the problem is Trump.

When is it not, right?

“After supporting the rhetoric and bigotry of the Trump administration, Assemblyman Ciattarelli is now attempting to use our vibrant Cuban community as a pawn for his own political purposes.”

But Trump isn’t the real issue here. Republicans aren’t welcome at pro-Cuban protester rallies according to the Dems covering for Phil Murphy who was conspicuously absent.

Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez, state Senator Brian P. Stack, state Senator Nicholas Sacco, Hudson County Commissioner Anthony P. Vainieri, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia, and Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez of West New York all attended the same event (there were multiple groups) and made the rounds.

Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez, state Senator Brian P. Stack, state Senator Nicholas Sacco, Hudson County Commissioner Anthony P. Vainieri, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia, and Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez of West New York all signed off on the “joint letter” condemning Ciattarelli.

Why is Jack attending too political?

But all of them attending isn’t?

Like I said… politics is stupid.

–