DeSantis nails it: Cubans are protesting Communism, not Covid vaccine shortages

Never accept a bad Leftist premise, Save Jerseyans. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis believes that, too, and it’s part of the reason why I’m becoming a big fan of the possible 2024 presidential candidate.

We’ve heard it again, and again, and again from the Left since Cuban citizens began protesting their government: this is a vaccine shortage revolt!

–

Here’s a small sample of what you’ll find if you Google the subject:

–

No mention of communism (!) anywhere in the headlines or the ledes!

Even “Hudson Bob” Menendez (D, NJ-03) – who isn’t always the worst on foreign policy issues – made sure to work Covid-exposed “inequality” into his Monday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Look, folks:

Obviously pain – including economic pain, pandemics, disasters, wars, etc. – accentuate social problems. No one with half a brain is denying that.

But the proximate problem in Cuba is, has, and always will be COMMUNISM. Covid-19 wasn’t around for the August 1994 Maleconazo uprising. Covid-19 wasn’t there when the Berlin Wall fell. Communism and its cousin Socialism are in of themselves dehumanizing, poverty-generating catalysts of human misery.

Reducing the plight of the Cuban people to the circumstantial failings of a single group of rulers at a specific moment in time is incredibly off base!

Governor DeSantis made this very obvious point on Tuesday. Listen and share: