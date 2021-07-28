Eyeing reelection, Murphy won’t mandate masks… for now.

He was one of (if not THE) most tyrannical lockdown governor throughout 2020 into 2021, Save Jerseyans, but Phil Murphy isn’t ready to order a new mask mandate. Not at the moment anyway.

“[A]t this point, given where our metrics are now, we feel the best course of action is to strongly encourage every New Jerseyan, and every visitor to our state, to take personal responsibility and mask up indoors when prudent,” said Murphy on Wednesday.

It’s almost like it’s an election year, folks! And the politics of this one is extremely tricky for a Democrat governor who needs to please his Faucist base but doesn’t want to appear too authoritarian and spook suburban swing voters.

As of now, Murphy isn’t changing the rules for schools this fall; it’s still a district-by-district decision.

