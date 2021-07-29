HERE WE GO AGAIN: NJEA pushes Murphy to impose statewide school mask mandate

Here we go again, Save Jerseyans.

On Wednesday, the NJEA issued a vocal, predictable call for New Jersey schools kids to be masked this fall, and the notorious public sector union wasn’t beating around the bush concerning what it expects and from whom.

–

“As we prepare to return to school buildings in just a few weeks, we look forward to further clarification from the Murphy administration, the New Jersey Department of Health, and the New Jersey Department of Education,” NJEA spox Steven Baker told state media. “We also continue to urge everyone who is eligible and able to get vaccinated, which will make our schools and our communities safer for everyone.”

They’re not very subtle!

If you’re getting that deja vu feeling, you’re definitely not going crazy. Murphy is currently prepared to let school district make their own masking decisions. Murphy was also NOT going to let schools elect to go fully-remote last summer but, at the 11th hour, the NJEA screamed and Murphy reversed course in August 2020.

Don’t be surprised if there’s another last minute “data-based” change of heart this summer, and your kids end up spending another autumn masked up to protect against a virus that, according to all available data, isn’t dangerous for kids.

The NJEA pays for the privilege of leading our governor around by his nose.

In 2019 and 2021, the NJEA kicked in $6 million of the $6.5 million total raised by New Direction New Jersey, a non-profit that pushes Murphy’s policy agenda with paid media.

–