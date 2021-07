In case you missed it, Save Jerseyans, our own Matt Rooney hosted his inaugural solo radio program on Sunday night over at Philly’s 1210 WPHT.

Click below to listen:

–

Hour #1: https://go.audacy.com/CZ46J2sD1hb

Hour #2: https://go.audacy.com/wPPCG6uD1hb

–