INCLUSION THROUGH EXCLUSION: Union County breaks ground on “LGBTQ+” park

Shortly before Independence Day, Save Jerseyans, Union County’s Democrat-dominated government broke ground on the latest in a long line of Leftist ideas that can be described as “inclusion through exclusion.”

It’s a park inside another park… specifically for “LGBTQ+” people.

–

From Facebook…

According to the county, the “park space” located at Plainfield’s preexisting Cedar Brook Park will be “the County’s first inclusive LGBTQ+ affirming park space, which will be complete with a walking path, wildflower garden, meditation labyrinth, performance stage, and much more.”

So it’s a safe space park.

I have so many questions (even though I should know better than to expect logical answers):

#1 – Do gay/transgender/”non-binary” humans enjoy parks differently than other humans?

#2 – If “everyone is welcome” (the mock-up of the parkway entrance says so), then how is this “space” different than any other park? Are gay people not allowed at other Union County parks? Are their special rules for this new park? What makes it special?

#3- If it really isn’t for everyone, then how is that addressed? How can you prove something (e.g. gender) that the Left says is really a state of mind?

#4- If there’s nothing substantively special/different about the park, then is it really a monument or memorial?

#5- This is a super-blue county in a blue state; have their been documented instances of violence or harassment of LGBTQ+ etc. folks at Union County parks that would justify this move?

#6- What about other groups? Blind people? Individuals with dwarfism? Disabled veterans? Victims of assault or domestic violence? Are we going to build special parks for them, too? Or do they exist in insufficient numbers to justify this level of taxpayer-funded political pandering?

Like I said… I’m not expecting serious answers to any of my serious questions.

This is politics, and this “park space” is a secular religious monument to a far, far-Left ideology that presently dominates the Democrat Party and the U.S. entertainment/media/academic culture.

What’s truly disturbing is the Left’s continued promotion of “inclusion” by way of segregation. It’s hard to understand how we can be brought together as a people when the Left insists upon labeling us, pitting us against one another, and then handing out goodies (like special parks?) to reinforce the narrative.

This isn’t the way forward, folks. Not even close.

–