Log Cabin Republicans defend Ciattarelli’s critique of Phil Murphy’s hyper-sexualized school curriculum

The Log Cabin Republicans, the nation’s best known gay Republican organization, issued a full-throated defense of Jack Ciattarelli on Tuesday after the GOP gubernatorial nominee drew Leftist fire for pledging to roll back the Phil Murphy’s highly-sexualized gender curriculum for school children.

“Left-wing special interest groups are intentionally mischaracterizing Jack Ciattarelli’s recent comments against extremist indoctrination in schools to falsely smear him as anti-LGBT,” said Reed Tighe, president of the Log Cabin Republicans of New Jersey. “They’re pushing the same dishonest narrative that the Democrats have operated from for years. To be clear, fighting attempts to expose young children in our schools to overtly sexualized and identity-driven ideology doesn’t make someone an anti-LGBT ‘bigot.’ It makes them sane.’

“We applaud Jack Ciattarelli for taking a stand against it. Log Cabin Republicans will continue to stand for tolerance and equality while fighting for conservative values and opposing attempts to indoctrinate children with the Left’s extremist agenda. We will also continue to call out any dishonest attempts to smear conservatives as bigots, as the New Jersey Democrats are trying to do in the governor’s race.”

The original story from WNYC featured footage of Ciattarelli speaking at a gun range back in June.

“I feel lucky [our kids] are in their 20s and I don’t have to be dealing with what you’re dealing with right now,” Ciattarelli told his audience. “You won’t have to deal with it when I’m governor, but we’re not teaching gender ID and sexual orientation to kindergarteners. We’re not teaching sodomy in sixth grade. And we’re going to roll back the LGBTQ curriculum. It goes too far.”

Ciattarelli’s comments weren’t made in a vacuum. Under Phil Murphy, dramatic changes to the state’s K-12 curriculum have taken place including mandates for 8th graders to learn about anal sex and kindergartners to be immersed in gender identity and sexual orientation.

