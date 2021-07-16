Long-shot Pascrell opponent campaigns for the American flag

Republican Billy Prempeh faces a steep uphill climb to flip New Jersey’s deep-blue 9th Congressional District, but the Paterson native and child of immigrants told Fox and Friends this week that he’s building a campaign around an unorthodox but timely issue: reverence for Old Glory.

“When I decided to join the military and fight for the country, I understood that that flag meant more than just red, white and blue on a piece of cloth,” Prempeh said. “It actually symbolizes the unification of our nation and the many things our country has gone through up until this point.”

Watch below: