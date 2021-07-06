Malinowski hit with third ethics complaint

Congressman Tom Malinowski has been hit with a third ethics complaint, Save Jerseyans, this one pertaining to his continued failure to abide by federal stock disclosure requirements.

The two original complaints were filed back in the winter. All told, Malinowski (D, NJ-07) has logged millions of dollars in undisclosed stock transactions; at least one million’s worth involved pandemic-related stocks including coronavirus testing and Peloton. Gunning for hypocrite of the decade, Malinowski went on television and chastized pandemic profiteers while engaging in his illegal behavior.

–

Business Insider has the full story on the new complaint here.

–