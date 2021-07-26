Murphy keeps getting tested against CDC advice

Governor Murphy announced Monday that he’s getting tested every Monday due to an uptick in his in-person appearances. He’s vaccinated, Save Jerseyans, so frequent testing (assuming he’s asymptomatic) is contrary to the CDC’s guidance.

The following is directly from the CDC’s website (updated July 16th):

Fully vaccinated people can:

Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel and from self-quarantine after travel Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible



He’s not following the science, folks. Again.

