Murphy keeps getting tested against CDC advice

Governor Murphy announced Monday that he’s getting tested every Monday due to an uptick in his in-person appearances. He’s vaccinated, Save Jerseyans, so frequent testing (assuming he’s asymptomatic) is contrary to the CDC’s guidance.
The following is directly from the CDC’s website (updated July 16th):
Fully vaccinated people can:
- Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
- Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel and from self-quarantine after travel
- Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States
- Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings
- Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic
- Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible
He’s not following the science, folks. Again.
