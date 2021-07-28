Murphy renames Parkway rest stops after Whitney Houston, guy who moved to FL and Connie Chung

“By renaming nine @GSParkway service areas after iconic New Jerseyans, we’re putting our greatness on full display.”

That was Governor Murphy’s explanation for announcing the renaming of nine Garden State Parkway rest stops on Tuesday after New Jersey entertainers/athletes/media-types. Do you typically associate Connie Chung with New Jersey “greatness,” Save Jerseyans? If you do, you might be the first!

By renaming nine @GSParkway service areas after iconic New Jerseyans, we're putting our greatness on full display. #NationalNewJerseyDay 🌟James Gandolfini

🌟Larry Doby

🌟Connie Chung

🌟Whitney Houston

🌟Jon Bon Jovi

🌟Judy Blume

🌟Celia Cruz

🌟Frank Sinatra

🌟Toni Morrison pic.twitter.com/ddLirOX0BI — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 27, 2021

Yes, it’s a stupid waste of time. Yes, it’s probably a waste of money, too.

Some of the names are obvious choices assuming you think this is something worth doing. Frank Sinatra? Duh… Old Blue Eyes is probably the single most famous human being to ever been born here.

James Gandolfini? The most popular actor in N.J. at the moment, maybe, albeit not the most famous/prolific of all time (Jack Nicholson and Bruce Willis are both New Jersey natives). But it’s hardly a surprise selection given associated between The Sopranos and the state in pop culture.

The Whitney Houston choice will always be controversial. Declining to condemn someone for falling before addiction is one thing, but honoring them with a public structure/facility? I’m not even going there! Draw your own conclusions.

The Chung pick is the one that really jumps out as particularly bizarre. She enjoyed a relatively successful career as national news personality, true, but she hasn’t had a show since 2006 (her and co-host Maury Povich of all people got cancelled almost immediately on MSNBC), and she’s most famous for getting Newt Gingrich’s elderly mother to call Hillary a “bitch.”

How can anyone justify Chung making the list of nine out of a ponderous, miles-deep bench of famous native New Jerseyans including like Frankie Valli? Shaq? Queen Latifah? Buzz Aldrin (born in Essex County)? All objectively more influential people in American (and New Jersey) culture?

Again… draw your on conclusions. You’re smart. You’re unwoke. You’re a Save Jersey reader!

The funniest choice is Bon Jovi or, as he’s known to most real New Jerseyans, “poor man’s Bruce Springsteen.”

Not “ha-ha” funny. I’m laughing because this big-time Murphy supporter and ex-Murphy neighbor sold his Monmouth County mansion during King Phil’s first term and fled to Florida! Murphy just named a rest stop after a guy who embodies the failure of his party’s ruinous economic policies. Ciattarelli should be all over this.

In the final analysis, I guess we should be content that Joanne Chesimard didn’t make the list. It wouldn’t have surprised me.

