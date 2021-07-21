Murphy takes dig at O’Scanlon following Twitter suspension

Governor Murphy is a talented guy, Save Jerseyans. Not at running a state, keeping seniors alive or helping businesses survive. He’s extremely adept at saying snarky, nasty shit in a way that gets past most casual listeners. That’s a real skill! One few possess.

On Tuesday, at his regular COVID-19 propaganda briefing, he was asked about Republican state Senator Declan O’Scanlon’s weekend Twitter suspension. Murphy out started by expressing his hope for “consistent” policies from big tech companies – yeah, okay! – but he quickly pivoted to dumping on the Monmouth legislator. He specifically singled out an O’Scanlon conversation with a reporter as opposed to the uncontroversial tweet itself. It was a classic ‘I’m not angry/upset, just disappointed’ sort of condescension that only a limousine liberal (or your own mother) can deliver.

–

Watch:

–

“He said listen: if someone doesn’t want to get vaccinated, it shouldn’t be the government’s job to mandate it, after all they’re doing no harm. That last part, I would just say with respect, is not true,” said Murphy.

The Governor then repeated his usual plea for people to get vaccinated and warned media outlets that allowing false information to spread was “putting people’s lives at risk.”

What a guy.

–