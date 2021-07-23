N.J mayor defends new ordinance, tells anyone offended by U.S. flag to “ship out”

A new Clark, New Jersey ordinance banning special interest flags from flying on township property is stirring debate but the mayor is digging in in defense of his town’s decision.

The ordinance backed by Mayor Salvatore F. “Sal” Bonaccorso (R) permits only national, New Jersey, county and POW-MIA flags and banners to fly on the 15,ooo-strong township’s properties.

–

“If you are offended by the American flag, my message is very simple, take the next plane or ship out of here and go find somewhere else better because there is no place better than this country,” the mayor declared in a Thursday interview.

The flag debate heated up following Joe Biden’s decision to permit U.S. embassies to fly the “pride flag” overseas.

h/t TapIntoClark: