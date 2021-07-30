N.J. PBA warns: Police are overwhelmed by Murphy’s pot-for-tots law

A Phil Murphy law making it nearly impossible for the police to manage minors drinking and smoking weed in public spaces is coming under fire from the state’s senior law enforcement labor leader.

Earlier this month, New Jersey PBA President Pat Colligan wrote to the legislature’s Democrat leaders warning that “public pot use by minors […] have overwhelmed police departments throughout the Jersey shore and elsewhere.”

The Jersey Shore has been a particular hot spot for youth problems, leading beloved beach towns to adjust beach and boardwalk hours to protect residents and discourage bad behavior.

“It should not take an incident of a deadly DUI by a minor or a drug dealer using am minor as a mule gone wrong for the legislature to correct this,” continued Colligan. “Minors know very well that a police officer can’t detain, search or arrest them for violations of the law without facing a 3rd Degree charge for deprivation of human rights.”

“Our members have reported to us numerous examples where they have come across minors suspected of breaking this and other laws where they felt helpless to stop a minor for fear of losing their jobs. This is unacceptable, and it will only get worse.”

Colligan’s letter was first reported by The New Jersey Globe.

