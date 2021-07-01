N.J. rebate checks are going out, and they’ll include a campaign message from Phil Murphy

In case it wasn’t obvious enough that this summer’s Trenton rebate payments were designed to buy your vote in November, Save Jerseyans, we now have confirmation that there will be a campaign message on the state-issued checks.

Trump’s name appeared on last April’s stimulus checks. The media had a field day with that decision, but the Murphy Administration’s move goes a step beyond.

Politico‘s Matt Friedman has the story:

Here's what the $500 rebate checks being sent out this summer will look like, along with a note accompanying it, in case you had any questions about who sent it. pic.twitter.com/sfJO0j5biy — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) July 1, 2021

Putting campaign messaging on an official state check is beyond the pale, folks. Then again, does anything this guy does surprise at this point?

