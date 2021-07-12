You are Here
NJ.com tweaks pandemic porn headline, changes “surge” to “rise” in Delta variant article

1 min read

CNN relayed fears Monday over whether a “surprising amount of death” could be upon us thanks to the hyped Delta variant. Pendemic porn on steroids?

And is dreaded Delta surging in New Jersey? Or rising? #AllAdjectivesMatter, right? NJ.com couldn’t decide on Monday, changing its headline in an article on the subject to reflect the latter.

Here’s the side-by-side:

Scott Morefield of Townhall.com was first to notice the change:

Keep your head as the summer progresses, Save Jerseyans.

They’re not done trying to get you to click obsessively!

