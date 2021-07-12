NJ.com tweaks pandemic porn headline, changes “surge” to “rise” in Delta variant article

CNN relayed fears Monday over whether a “surprising amount of death” could be upon us thanks to the hyped Delta variant. Pendemic porn on steroids?

And is dreaded Delta surging in New Jersey? Or rising? #AllAdjectivesMatter, right? NJ.com couldn’t decide on Monday, changing its headline in an article on the subject to reflect the latter.

–

Here’s the side-by-side:

–

Scott Morefield of Townhall.com was first to notice the change:

The media is running out of steam with their Delta scariant fear porn. Here, @njdotcom casually switches their headline from “surge” to “rise” on an article about 4 deaths & 227 cases. Cases have trended between 200 & 400 per day since mid-May, and yesterday the number was 283. pic.twitter.com/JxFd1u0bKP — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 12, 2021

Keep your head as the summer progresses, Save Jerseyans.

They’re not done trying to get you to click obsessively!

–