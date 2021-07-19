O’Scanlon demands Twitter explain his weekend suspension for opposing vaccine mandates

Emerging from his 12-hour Twitter suspension over the weekend (first reported right here by Save Jersey), state Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) wants answers. He’s also turning lemons into lemonade, handing out “Free Declan” t-shirts to anyone who donates at least $150 to his fall reelection campaign.

“Hi @Twitter I’m so back!” O’Scanlon tweeted Sunday. “Please tell me which of your rules I violated?!? When you can’t, please admit you suspended me without cause, apologize and reinstate my tweet.”

–

Here’s the tweet:

Hi @Twitter I’m so back! Please tell me which of your rules I violated?!? When you can’t, please admit you suspended me without cause, apologize and reinstate my tweet. These would be the rules: https://t.co/juqaFqYyZo

& this a story about the tweet: — Declan O'Scanlon (@declanoscanlon) July 18, 2021

We’re unlikely to ever get an answer from the notoriously opaque tech giant.

O’Scanlon’s tweet opposing vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations doesn’t appear to violate any known written Twitter rule or policy.

–