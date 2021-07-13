Parker goes all-in for Atlantic commissioner race, now set by court for November

The Superior Court of New Jersey ruled Tuesday that a special election for Atlantic County commissioner will take place concurrent with the November General Election.

Andrew Parker (R-Egg Harbor Township) says he’ll continue campaigning for county commissioner and end his bid for township committee.

“In light of today’s decision, I intend to focus on keeping Atlantic County the best run in the state by running for County Commissioner this November 2,” said Parker in a statement. “Months ago, I suggested to my opponent that we flip a coin to bring these sad events to an end and she refused. It’s a shame the residents of Egg Harbor and Hamilton Townships will not have been represented on the County Commissioner Board for almost a year because of ongoing incompetence in the County Clerk’s Office.”

The saga began when, last fall, notoriously inept Democrat County Clerk Ed McGettigan mailed out 554 misprinted ballots. A few hundred eligible voters were disenfranchised, and a couple hundred more who didn’t live in the county’s 3rd ward were permitted to vote for Parker or his opponent, Thelma Witherspoon.

Less than 200 votes separated the opponents on Election Night.

The county board is currently 6-2 Republican despite the Democrats’ county-wide registration advantage.

