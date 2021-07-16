Possible Van Drew opponent concedes incumbent is likely to win by six-points

Admitting that your opponent is likely to be reelected by 6-points is an interesting way to raise campaign cash, but that’s what one NJ-02 Democrat hopeful did a few weeks ago.

Tim Alexander‘s June 2021 fundraising letter (click here) appeared to concede that the incumbent, who joined the Republican Party in December 2019 after revolting over impeachment, is likely to be reelected by a decisive, specific margin..

“…with Republican leaders eagerly backing him up, Van Drew spent $4 million in 2020 and won re-election by almost six points,” wrote Alexander. “We can surely expect the same in the upcoming 2022 election.”

Interesting approach!

NJ-02 voted for Barack Obama twice but later sided with President Trump in 2016 and 2020. Van Drew’s sprawling district is still considered battleground territory through darkening Democrat 2022 prospects and the incumbent Republican’s strong 2020 performance has moved NJ-02 further down the unofficial Democrat target list.

Of course, we’re heading into redistricting so it’s unclear at this point whether NJ-02 will be redder, bluer, or substantively the same come November 2022.

