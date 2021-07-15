Rep. Smith: “Punishing” Chinese communists for genocide must be a priority

Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) addressed the International Religious Freedom Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, and the veteran federal legislator demanded that China be held accountable for its egregious human rights abuses and acts of genocide against religious minority groups.

“Yesterday I chaired another congressional hearing, and one witness Gulzira Auyelkhan, a Kazakh Muslim woman who spent over a year in the concentration camps gave compelling eyewitness testimony on the use of “tiger chairs”—horrific instruments of torture—against Uyghur and Kazakh detainees, as well as the systematic rape of Uyghur women by Chinese authorities,” said Smith who has already been banned by Beijing from entering the country for his vocal anti-CCP activism.

–

“In light of what is now known—and in solidarity with the oppressed and not the oppressor, in solidarity with the victims and not the victimizer—any and all legal and ethical means of “punishing” the Chinese Communist Party for the crime of genocide needs to be pursued,” Smith added.

Watch below: