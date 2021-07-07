REPORT: Murphy Administration quietly begins Medicaid expansion to illegal aliens

A bill recently signed by Governor Phil Murphy will expand Medicaid benefits to illegal alien children, Save Jerseyans; according to NJ Spotlight, the final version of the bill was deliberately worded in such a way as to keep the expansion a secret ahead of the November election.

“Unlike previous versions of the bill, the one passed almost unanimously by the Senate and Assembly and signed by Murphy does not mention undocumented or immigrant children,” reported NJ Spotlight’s Lilo Stainton. “According to several people involved with the process, the language was changed so that lawmakers — who are all up for reelection this year, along with the governor — did not have to be on record voting for a measure that uses public dollars to fund health insurance for undocumented individuals.”

–

It’s estimated that 18,000 illegal alien children will be eligible for the expansion.

Click here to read the full story.

The Murphy Administration has practically thrown money at illegal aliens over the past four years, either directly or in the form of subsidized tuition or legal assistance.

Under Murphy, New Jersey became a “sanctuary state” and also one that issues driver’s licenses without proof of citizenship.

–