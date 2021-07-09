Republicans say “too little, too late” after Malinowski announces trading pause

News that Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) – facing three ethics complaints – has paused his stock trades isn’t earning praise from his fiercest critics.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which has been hammering Malinowski with and aggressive advertising campaign, said on Wednesday that it’s “too little, too late.”

–

“If Congressman Tom Malinowski was serious, he’d have halted his trading activity before making millions off the pandemic – not after the cash was already in his pocket,” said CLF Communications Director Calvin Moore. “This is too little, too late and nothing more than a pathetic attempt to paper over shady deals he knew were wrong and executed anyway.”

Malinowski’s millions of dollars in unreported trades, made in violation of federal law, include around $1 million in trades concerning pandemic economy-related stocks like Peloton.

–