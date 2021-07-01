Somerset County: First in Freedom, First in Peace | Murad

This Independence Day weekend, we look back at our nation’s rich history as we enjoy our freedoms. My home county of Somerset has always played a role in American history, from the American Revolution to the present day.

One of the little known pieces of Somerset County history is the fact that President Harding signed the document that officially ended American involvement in World War One right in the heart of Somerset County. July 2, 2021 is the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Knox Porter Resolution in modern-day Raritan Borough.

The Knox-Porter Resolution is the official act that ended American hostilities in World War One. The U.S. Senate did not ratify the Treaty of Versailles in no small part because the Senate Republicans opposed the creation of the League of Nations, the brainchild of President Wilson.

After President Harding was elected, he reaffirmed his opposition to the League of Nations and to signing the Treaty of Versailles. That means the Congress needed to act.

On July 1, 1921, the House and Senate passed the Knox Porter Resolution. When the official document was sent to President Harding for his signature, President Harding was visiting Senator Joseph Frelinghuysen on his farm in present-day Raritan. The signing ceremony took place there.

The stone gates to the Frelinghuysen Farm have been preserved and still stand along side Route 28 in Raritan, near the Somerville Circle. There is a small plaque there commemorating the event.

Somerset County has played a pivotal role in history, both in war and in peace, from the War of Independence to the present time. Our history is all around us here, and serves as a constant reminder of what we stand for as a people, and the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedom.

AMBER MURAD lives in Watchung with her family. She served as chair of the Watchung Historical Commission among other activities in her community. Amber is currently running for Somerset County Commissioner llong with her running mate, Michael Kirsh.

