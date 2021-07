SaveJersey.com’s own founder and editor Matt Rooney is hosting solo tonight (Sunday 7/18) on Philly’s top talk radio station, 1210 WPHT.

WPHT is home to Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Dom Giordano, Rich Zeoli and, until recently, the great Rush Limbaugh.

–

Dial (855) 839-1210 to ask Matt a question about national, regional, state or local politics.

–