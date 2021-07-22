A.C. bucks Murphy, votes to close syringe exchange

Atlantic City’s Democrat-dominated council voted 7-2 on Wednesday to close the legendary resort’s unpopular needle exchange located a short walk from the Boardwalk.

Governor Phil Murphy quickly weighed in by criticizing the city’s local leadership.

–

“I am deeply disappointed by the Atlantic City Council decision to close the city’s syringe access program,” Murphy tweeted. “This action will endanger some of the city’s most at-risk residents and contradicts my Administration’s comprehensive, data-driven strategy to end the opioid crisis.”

Murphy’s opinion nevertheless appeared to represent the minority opinion inside A.C.

“Ending the needle exchange program in Atlantic City is a step forward in our revitalization,” Councilman Jesse Kurtz (R-6th Ward) told Save Jersey. “AC cannot thrive while having an exclusive monopoly on social services like the needle exchange. The pressure from the state and other out-of-towners should be directed at establishing a new framework for dealing with problems where they are, not shipping them to Atlantic City. “

–