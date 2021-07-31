TONIGHT: Sean Parnell joins ‘The Matt Rooney Show’ on 1210 WPHT

Save Jersey‘s Matt Rooney returns to 1210 WPHT this Sunday (8/1) as host of ‘The Matt Rooney Show,’ a high-charged two-hour deep-dive into the week’s major national and regional stories that impact your life.

Tonight’s special guest is author, Army veteran, and 2022 PA U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell; he’ll share his reaction to the CDC’s latest mask guidance.

Also joining tonight’s program in Ocean City Councilman Tom Rotundi to talk about how Governor Murphy is making it harder for Jersey Shore communities to police unruly youth mobs.

