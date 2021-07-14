The NJEA endorses Murphy, a bunch of Dems, and 11 GOP legislators

The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) – more responsible than any other single special interest group for damaging our state’s politics, schools and finances – has issued its General Election 2021 endorsements. At the top of the list is naturally Phil Murphy; he was getting their nod either way (duh), but the deal was further sealed when GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli refused to screen unless the notorious public sector union allowed the conversation to be available to ALL teacher members.

Most of the rest of the endorsed candidates were Democrats, but you should know, Save Jerseyans, that ELEVEN Republicans – two state senators and nine Assembly members – also received the union’s stamp of approval.

–

One of the endorsed candidates is Jon Bramnick (R-21), the top Republican in the Assembly who is currently running to take Tom Kean Jr.’s seat in the State Senate. Bramnick most recently showed his stripes by hosting a backyard bbq attended by Murphy and former Governor Dick Codey. Inspiring leadership right there!

Maybe he can host a second celebratory bbq, this time for the GOP-NJEA Team?

Here’s the list re-posted directly from the NJEA’s announcement page; I placed the GOP names in bold so that you can’t miss them. I want you to remember:

LD 2: Vince Mazzeo (D) for Senate and John Armato (D) and Caren Fitzpatrick (D) for Assembly

LD 3: Stephen Sweeney (D) for Senate and John Burzichelli (D) and Adam Taliaferro (D) for Assembly

LD 4: Fred H. Madden (D) for Senate and Paul Moriarty (D) and Gabriela Mosquera (D) for Assembly

LD 5: Nilsa Cruz-Perez (D) for Senate and William Spearman (D) and William Moen (D) for Assembly

LD 6: James Beach (D) for Senate and Louis Greenwald (D) and Pamela Lampitt (D) for Assembly

LD 11: Vin Gopal (D) for Senate and Joann Downey (D) and Eric Houghtaling (D) for Assembly

LD 12: Ronald Dancer (R) and Robert Clifton (R) for Assembly

LD 13: Vincent Solomeno III (D) for Senate and Allison Friedman (D) and Erin Howard (D) for Assembly

LD 14: Linda Greenstein (D) for Senate and Dan Benson (D) and Wayne DeAngelo (D) for Assembly

LD 15: Shirley K. Turner (D) for Senate and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D) and Anthony S. Verrelli (D) for Assembly

LD 16: Andrew Zwicker (D) for Senate and Roy Freiman (D) and Sadaf Jaffer (D) for Assembly

LD 20: Joe Cryan (D) for Senate and Reginald Atkins (D) and Annette Quijano (D) for Assembly

LD 21: Jon Bramnick (R) for Senate and Anjali Mehrotra (D) and Nancy Munoz (R) for Assembly

LD 22: Nicholas Scutari (D) for Senate and Linda Carter (D) and James Kennedy (D) for Assembly

LD 23: No endorsement

LD 25: Anthony Bucco (R) for Senate and Aura Dunn (R) for Assembly

LD 26: Christine Clarke (D) for Senate and Pamela Fadden (D) for Assembly

LD 27: Richard J. Codey (D) for Senate and Mila M. Jasey (D) and John F. McKeon (D) for Assembly

LD 28: Ronald Rice (D) for Senate and Cleopatra Tucker (D) and Robert Caputo (D) for Assembly

LD 30: Edward “Ned” Thomson (R) and Sean Kean (R) for Assembly

LD 34: Nia H. Gill (D) for Senate and Thomas P. Giblin (D) and Britnee N. Timberlake (D) for Assembly

LD 40: Kristin Corrado (R) for Senate and Kevin Rooney (R) and Christopher DePhillips (R) for Assembly

