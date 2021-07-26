UNLIKELY ALLIANCE: The ACLU will defend ‘F#ck Biden’ banners in court

It’s an unusual pairing given the current political climate, but the New Jersey chaper of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is teaming up with a rabid Trump supporter in the Garden State whose First Amendment rights the notoriously far-Left organization says have been violated.

The ACLU-NJ – no stranger to controversy or unlikely alliances – is reportedly helping two Roselle Park women appeal fines levied by the local municipal court over front yard “Fuck Biden” banners. It’s not a complete surprise given the group’s history of forging ideologically unlikely alliances on the First Amendment front notwithstanding the group’s hostility to the Trump Administration.

According to NJ 101.5, the court battle may be moot since the town may throw in the towel rather than press its case in the superior court…

The First Amendment exists exactly so the government can't tell you that you can't say fuck the president. We're representing these women’s right to their sign. https://t.co/2WNpKc6Rev — ACLU (@ACLU) July 26, 2021

