Vaccine shots or pink slips for Hackensack Meridian employees?

One of the Garden State’s top hospital groups is sending a clear message to its employees: get vaccinated or risk being told ‘get lost’ this fall.

“HMH is committed to a culture of safety,” the hospital chain’s CEO explained in an email. “Over the past year, we have used every tool at our disposal to protect patients and team members from COVID-19. Since December this has included a massive vaccination effort that we have helped lead across our network and the entire state of New Jersey. Effective October 1, HMH will require all team members, physicians, volunteers, vendors and consultants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – receiving at least one dose of either Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J and the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna by November 15.”

Non-compliant employees could reportedly face suspension or, eventually, termination.

