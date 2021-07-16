Van Drew hits the streets in Atlantic City, says residents want more (not less) police

One of the “bluest” towns in South Jersey doesn’t want to defund the police.

That’s according to Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) whose sprawling district includes the Boardwalk Empire.

The two-term incumbent met with numerous residents and business owners this week.

“If you really want to know what’s going on, you need to hit the streets and listen to the people who are grinding it out everyday simply trying to make ends meet,” the Congressman’s campaign reported on Friday. “So Congressman Van Drew hit the streets of Atlantic City this week – no TV cameras, no press, no fanfare – to hear from small businesses and residents on Atlantic Ave. (near Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.) about the challenges they are facing. The message we heard was loud and clear, they want safety and security, law and order, more Police not less, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure everyone in Atlantic City and South Jersey has an equal opportunity to live the American Dream!”

Crime is a rising concern in A.C.; matters recently reached a breaking point when the city announced that a nightly juvenile curfew would be signaled by siren.

