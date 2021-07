Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli visited his hometown of Raritan on Tuesday and made a fresh pitch to end the government’s practice of paying people to not work.

“Let’s get back to work. It is time to turn off the unemployment spigot for those taking advantage of the system,” said Ciattarelli, noting that over 30 U.S. states have already decided to stop accepting funds for “extra” $300 unemployment payments.

–

Watch below: