VIDEO: Kevin McCarthy, Tom Kean Jr. sit down for a Save Jersey diner booth chat

Tom Kean Jr. announced his 2022 bid for Congress on Wednesday, Save Jerseyans, after coming within 1% of victory last November. Incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski’s ethics problems (failing to disclose millions in stock trades, many of which amounted to pandemic profiteering) may help tilt the playing field in the GOP’s direction despiding upon how redistricting shakes out.

It’s a battle that’s bigger than Jersey itself. NJ-07 could also prove decisive next year with Republicans only a handful of seats aways from taking the U.S. House back from Nancy Pelosi.

I caught up with Kean and GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy during a Bridgewater Diner campaign stop. We grabbed a booth and discussed the NJ-07 race, Malinowski’s stock woes, and Republicans’ path forward in the suburbs.

P.S. – the possible next Speaker of the House is hooked on disco fries.

Watch below:

