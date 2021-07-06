VIDEO: New Ciattarelli ad mocks Murphy for blaming N.J. crime wave on humidity

The Ciattarelli campaign kicked off Independence Week with a bang, dropping a new digital ad on Tuesday targeting Phil Murphy’s inane comments on the state’s rising crime wave.

“This summer, crime is on the rise in New Jersey… but rather than work with law enforcement, Phil Murphy is searching for excuses,” the narrator exclaims. “That’s because anything sounds better than the truth when it’s an election year. But Phil Murphy’s anti-police agenda isn’t just hurting New Jersey, it’s hurting our police too. Making it harder for them to enforce our laws. Keep our families safe. And their own. This summer, we deserve better, and so do our police. Tell Governor Murphy it’s not the heat… it’s him.”

–

Public order is becoming a major issue along the coast with many iconic Jersey Shore towns opting to cancel their fireworks celebration following a near-riot in Long Branch. Late last month, Governor Murphy blamed “humidity” and COVID-19 for the spike in violent crime and unrest.

Two Jersey Shore elected officials spoke out in support of Ciattarelli’s criticism of Murphy.

“Shore towns are suffering from a rise in crime and lawlessness, and there are zero solutions coming out of the Governor’s office,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra (R-Point Pleasant Beach). “Our communities, our residents, and law-abiding visitors deserve someone who will work with us and local law enforcement to find solutions – yet heat and humidity is blamed for the chaos instead of those individuals who actually cause it. New Jersey needs a leader who will protect our communities and law enforcement officers, and Jack Ciattarelli is the only person for the job.”

“Governor Murphy continues to make excuses for his anti-police agenda, but New Jerseyans are not buying it,” added Councilman Jeff Booker (R-Sea Bright). “In word and action, the Murphy Administration has contributed to undermining law enforcement and rising crime is the result. People in suburban and urban communities are made to feel unsafe by the agenda of the Murphy Administration. Ciattarelli will ensure that all New Jerseyans, whether living in the city or suburbs, will feel safe again. New Jersey can do better, and when Jack Ciattarelli is governor, we will.”