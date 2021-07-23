Webber: Cuban protesters “have lessons to teach the American Left”

Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26), one of the state’s legislature’s most reliable conservative votes, noted on Friday that the American far-Left’s empathy for the Cuban regime should come as no surprise.

“As we witness the long-oppressed citizens of Cuba rise up against communism and their Marxist leaders in hopes of a better life, I can’t help but notice that many American ‘progressives’ continue to loathe the United States and capitalism, calling them evil and corrupt,” said Webber. “How ironic that protestors in Cuba fly the American flag as a symbol of freedom and liberation while groups like Black Lives Matter pine for more Fidel Castors and Che Guevaras. I suppose it never goes without saying: communism ruins lives and socialism always fails. The protestors in Cuba have lessons to teach the American Left.”

The Biden Administration announced new sanctions this week. The move came following considerable criticism for an initial lackluster response and after announcing it would turn away Cubans attempting to escape the island nation by boat.

