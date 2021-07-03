WSJ Ed Board trashes Murphy for hypocrisy, vote-buying

In case you missed it, Save Jerseyans, The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board took a sledgehammer to the Murphy Administration this week for buying votes after crying poor for most of 2020….

“New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy last spring was projecting a $10 billion budget shortfall due to the pandemic,” the Board wrote. “Now the state boasts a $10 billion surplus. Perhaps politicians in Trenton can now fund the new Hudson River train tunnel project? Nope. They’ll leave most of that to Congress.”

–

The WSJ directly cited $500 rebate checks going out this month which will be accompanied by a campaign message lifted from the Murphy re-election campaign’s website.

