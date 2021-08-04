Analysis: Murphy’s energy master plan remains mysterious, expensive

We have another harrowing look at the cost of Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan, Save Jerseyans.

On Wednesday, the Garden State Initiative (GSI) released its review of the EMP titled New Jersey’s Energy Future: At What Cost to You?

“New Jersey homeowners will face one more substantial cost: the price tag of switching to electric heat from gas as the EMP recommends. Eighty-four percent of New Jersey households will spend roughly $23,000 to convert based on the average cost of retrofitting 600 Massachusetts homes with electric heat pumps,” explains the report. “The EMP contends the cost will be just $7,500. Plus, these costs don’t include purchasing a new electric stove and grill.” Cost remains the biggest problem; in addition, the GSI analysis delves into the unrealistic quality of the Murphy Adminstration’s goals and the disturbing lack of available details.

“In moving ahead with the EMP, the Administration and lawmakers must strike a balance between moving to an inexorable reliance on renewables for sustainability’s sake, and the economic burdens that New Jerseyans already bear,” said Regina Egea, president of GSI. “So much of this remains unanswered. These are the vital questions of residents and business owners alike that, until answered, should preclude any action on the EMP’s major elements until – at the least – the essential cost analysis is finished and publicly communicated fully so residents and businesses can respond.”

