Cuomo resigns

It’s over for Andrew Cuomo, Save Jerseyans, who announced his resignation on Tuesday under threat of impeachment.

Democrat Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will now step into the role as head of New York’s executive branch.

–

Cuomo was hailed by the Media early in the COVID-19 pandemic as a counterpoint to the Trump Administration’s response, though the New York death toll continues to belie the Left’s preferred narrative.

The Democrat governor was also a tactical ally of both Chris Christie and Phil Murphy during each respective man’s time in office in New Jersey.

Today’s news formally ends a political career that some – including Cuomo – once believed could end in a successful White House bid…

Addressing the people of New York. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/0DOItVsW23 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 10, 2021

