Biden Administration will NOT commit to rescuing all Americans abandoned in Afghanistan

I can’t remember the last time I was this angry, folks. This is disgraceful.
On Tuesday afternoon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Jen Psaki – whose vacation is most DEFINITELY over – both refused to commit to rescuing all Americans (and their allies) abandoned by the Biden Administration during its incompetent and abrupt pullout over the weekend.
Biden administration spox John Kirby is also on record affirming that there is no plan in place to get cutoff Americans to Kabul’s airport.
Unbelievable is an understatement:
Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki can’t offer any guarantee that all Americans will be evacuated from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0XKueyBXCg
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021
Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refuses to commit to evacuating all Americans from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/zJT0NC7fEv
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021