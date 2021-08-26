BIDEN OWNS THIS: U.S. soldiers reportedly wounded in Kabul airport terror attack

A long-feared terror attack – launched to take advantage of the Biden Administration’s reckless pull-out from Afghanistan – came to fruition on Thursday morning.
ISIS claimed responsibility for an airport bomb blast for which the casualty count remains unclear; a second reported attack was also carried out at a hotel.
–
The Wall Street Journal reports that at least three U.S. military members sustained injuries in the airport attack targeting a crowd attempting to enter the airport:
“An explosion ripped through a crowd of Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport, where the U.S. military is attempting to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans.
At least three U.S. troops were injured, a U.S. official said. Western governments have repeatedly warned of an imminent attack by Islamic State and urged their citizens not to approach the airport.
An Afghan man who was on the edge of the crowd, near the Baron camp adjacent to the airport, said the explosion occurred in the middle of thousands of people. He said he saw many maimed, bloodied people being brought out and was told of many fatalities.”
As recently as last Friday, Joe Biden vocally downplayed the threat of terror in Afghanistan, telling journalists that al Qaeda was gone from the country.
ISIS is an even more radical offshoot of al Qaeda, the network responsible for carrying out the 9/11 attacks.
–