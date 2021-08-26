BIDEN OWNS THIS: U.S. soldiers reportedly wounded in Kabul airport terror attack

A long-feared terror attack – launched to take advantage of the Biden Administration’s reckless pull-out from Afghanistan – came to fruition on Thursday morning.

ISIS claimed responsibility for an airport bomb blast for which the casualty count remains unclear; a second reported attack was also carried out at a hotel.

The Wall Street Journal reports that at least three U.S. military members sustained injuries in the airport attack targeting a crowd attempting to enter the airport:

“An explosion ripped through a crowd of Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport, where the U.S. military is attempting to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans. At least three U.S. troops were injured, a U.S. official said. Western governments have repeatedly warned of an imminent attack by Islamic State and urged their citizens not to approach the airport.