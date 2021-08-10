Biden sends in Mayor Pete to help embattled “Trader Tom” Malinowski

Facing mounting criticism over millions of dollars in undisclosed trades, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) was happy to welcome Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to his district on Monday. The visit was widely interpreted as a overture by the Biden Administration to shore up one of Congress’s most vulnerable Democrats.

“As rapid inflation continues to crush New Jersey families, Pete Buttigieg is with Tom Malinowski to seek more ways to light American taxpayer dollars on fire,” said RNC Spokesperson Rachel Lee. “Rather than continue Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending spree, Malinowski should fix the problems he and the Biden Administration have created.”

–

I loved showing @SecretaryPete Somerville & Westfield today, talking up the virtues of #Gateway and of one seat ride for the Raritan Valley Line, and telling our local mayors and county officials that the federal gov't is finally ready to build great things with them again. pic.twitter.com/4p45F9PZJQ — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) August 9, 2021

It’s unknown what the Democrats’ reconciliation plans could cost, but estimates soar as high as $5.5 trillion.

–