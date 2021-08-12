Biden’s approval rating keeps dropping

The latest Economist/YouGov poll isn’t going over well in the White House, Save Jerseyans. I’d bet you anything.

Joe Biden’s job approval rating is now 50% in the RCP average, the lowest it’s been since he took office last January. His net 4.1-point approval rating is also the worst he’s seen, and the aforementioned Economist poll – the most recent national survey – has Biden at only 47%. More ominous still, only 48% approve of his COVID-19 response. Broad approval of Biden’s pandemic posture had up until now bolstered the Democrat’s overall approval rating.

Delta. Inflation. Gas prices. Afghanistan. The Border. Crime.

The list of failures is growing, and Team Biden only has a few months to flip the script before the Midterm picture begins to form.

