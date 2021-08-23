Biden’s poll numbers are tumbling in… New Jersey?

Brand new Monmouth poll results released Monday show President Joe Biden’s standing in blue New Jersey is eroding, Save Jerseyans.

54% of New Jerseyans polled presently approve of Biden’s COVID-19 job performance while 31% disapprove. That’s still obnoxiously rightside up (I know what you’re thinking), but it also means Biden is down a stunning 11-points from only a few months ago in May 2021 when New Jerseyans approved 65% to 27%. Biden’s response rating is currently 7-points lower than that of Governor Phil Murphy.

–

Biden’s overall job approval fell by 4-points (now 51%-41% versus 55%-40%) over the same period of time. Fueling Biden’s decline is his reduced standing with independent voters who now give him a net negative (42% to 45%) approval rating.

Uncle Joe is least popular in New Jersey where he’s underwater by 7-points (42%-49%).

Click here to view the full polling report.

Tumbling polling numbers in the Garden State are a troubling sign for Biden and Midterm Democrat candidates since biden carried N.J. by 16-points last fall.

Nationally, POTUS is under 50% in 5 of the last 6 polls.

–