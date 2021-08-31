You are Here
Biden’s State Department warns you shouldn’t visit Afghanistan… ’cause you might catch Covid-19!

Biden’s State Department warns you shouldn’t visit Afghanistan… ’cause you might catch Covid-19!

1 min read

Heads up, Save Jerseyans: you really shouldn’t go to Afghanistan right now!

That was the U.S. State Department’s message to Americans on Tuesday, one day after the badly botched Biden Administration evacuation wrapped up with hundreds of Americans and thousands of allies left behind.

Can you imagine actually typing and tweeting this out?

You forgot “climate change,” Blinken!

Pack your masks and SPF 50 if you must go, folks. You’ve been warned!

20

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin