Biden’s State Department warns you shouldn’t visit Afghanistan… ’cause you might catch Covid-19!

Heads up, Save Jerseyans: you really shouldn’t go to Afghanistan right now!

That was the U.S. State Department’s message to Americans on Tuesday, one day after the badly botched Biden Administration evacuation wrapped up with hundreds of Americans and thousands of allies left behind.

Can you imagine actually typing and tweeting this out?

#Afghanistan Travel Advisory Level 4: Do not travel to Afghanistan due to civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and COVID-19. Travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe. For more information visit https://t.co/o6mUhkuKQ4 pic.twitter.com/Jm0LaGVlyj — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 31, 2021

You forgot “climate change,” Blinken!

Pack your masks and SPF 50 if you must go, folks. You’ve been warned!

