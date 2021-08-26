Ciattarelli: Biden “must be held accountable” for Kabul terror attack

GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli laid into the Biden Administration on Thursday after the deaths of a dozen U.S. service members in a Kabul terror attack.

“Melinda and I send our deepest sympathies to the families of all those lost in the terrorist attack in Kabul today. As the parents of a serviceman, our hearts go out to them,” said Ciattarelli in a statement. “The attack today, targeting and killing American troops on the ground, is another heartbreaking and infuriating tragedy that could have been avoided. This is a national embarrassment and a disgrace for which the Biden Administration must be held accountable.”

