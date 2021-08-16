Ciattarelli hammers Biden Administration for losing the war in Afghanistan

GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli issued a full-throated and personal repudiation of the Biden Administration’s Afghanistan meltdown on Monday.

“Nearly 20 years ago, our brave military women and men went to Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 attacks and bring Osama bin Laden to justice,” said Ciattarelli. “Due to their courage and skill, they ultimately did both, and in the process gave the Afghan people – particularly women and young girls – an opportunity at a new life. To see the Biden Administration and our political leaders so badly mishandle the withdrawal of our troops and leave the country in total chaos is both heartbreaking and maddening. Knowing that our son Jake, a Logistics Officer assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, and his brothers and sisters in arms, may one day be called to help clean up the mess makes it really hit home in a personal way.”

–

“To all those who served in Afghanistan – and to the families of those who lost their lives there – let me say this: Thank you,” Ciattarelli added. “You did your job. You made a difference. Your sacrifices and service will never be forgotten.”

–