Ciattarelli leads with tax argument in first statewide TV ad

Mask debates and COVID-19 politics generally continues to monopolize the news cycle, Save Jerseyans, but Jack Ciattarelli’s first statewide general election ad launched Thursday focuses on a more familiar theme from a pre-pandemic world:

Property taxes.

–

“Not your state? Who says that? Phil Murphy just doesn’t get it, but I do.

I am Jack Ciattarelli. High taxes are the reason why young people can’t afford to get started here,” says Ciattarelli in response. “

And why our grandparents are forced to leave. Here’s the thing: taxes are an issue for a lot of New Jersey families. But Phil Murphy saying if you don’t like it, you should leave is an even bigger one.”