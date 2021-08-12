Ciattarelli leads with tax argument in first statewide TV ad

Mask debates and COVID-19 politics generally continues to monopolize the news cycle, Save Jerseyans, but Jack Ciattarelli’s first statewide general election ad launched Thursday focuses on a more familiar theme from a pre-pandemic world:
Property taxes.
“And I would say this: If you’re a one-issue voter and tax rate is your issue, we’re probably not your state,” Murphy says in the ad’s opening, a widely-circulated quote from the incumbent originally from October 2019.
“Not your state? Who says that? Phil Murphy just doesn’t get it, but I do. I am Jack Ciattarelli. High taxes are the reason why young people can’t afford to get started here,” says Ciattarelli in response. “And why our grandparents are forced to leave. Here’s the thing: taxes are an issue for a lot of New Jersey families. But Phil Murphy saying if you don’t like it, you should leave is an even bigger one.”
New Jersey’s property taxes and business tax climate are consistently ranked as the nation’s worst. The average Garden State property tax bill is almost $8,400, light years ahead of the $2,471 national average.
